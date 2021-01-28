Uber Mask Argument Leads To Court Date For Breckenridge TouristA Breckenridge tourist is under investigation for harassment following two separate incidents. The first one was caught on the dash cam of an Uber driver.

Centura Health Hopes Vaccination Event Will Help Dispel Misinformation About CoronavirusCentura Health is working to raise awareness about the coronavirus vaccine in Colorado's Latino communities.

COVID In Denver: Plans Move Forward To Include Those Who Can't Travel To Get VaccineThe City of Denver is working to remove all barriers to get people vaccinated. Health officials want to come to those in need if they can't get to health officials as the vaccine rollout expands.

Rep. Lamborn Asks Gov. Polis To Allow Vaccination Of Religious Leaders In Phase 1BIn a letter to Gov. Jared Polis, Rep. Doug Lamborn said religious leaders provide essential services and are critical as "comforters, counselors, and prayer-warriors."

COVID In Aurora: Virtual Reality Used In Teacher TrainingAurora Public Schools is using virtual reality to train some of its teachers.

COVID In Colorado: Model Finds 1 in 115 Coloradans Currently InfectiousA new modeling report finds the number of COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Colorado.