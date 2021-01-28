LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood have identified the suspect who shot and killed a man in a motel early on Tuesday morning. Castle Rock police arrested Julian Joel Rivera later that same night.
The shooting happened about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Blue Sky Motel on West Colfax Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old Hispanic man who had been shot. He eventually died of his injuries. He has been identified as Geronimo Alvarado.
On Tuesday evening, Rivera, 34, was located by law enforcement and taken into custody in Castle Rock. He remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.