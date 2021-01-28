COVID In Colorado: Nine School Districts To Receive Free Face MasksSome school districts in Colorado are getting free face masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Bustang Outrider Tickets Can Be Purchased Through New AppBustang Outrider tickets can be purchased wherever you are. The Colorado Department of Transportation launched an app that allows riders to buy tickets on the phone.

Kokopelli Beer Company Suffers Another Setback When Propane Tank Was StolenA brewery trying to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic has another hurdle to clear. Kokopelli Beer Company had a new 100-pound propane tank stolen on Sunday night.

CU Denver Professor's Study Shows Tie Between Light Pollution, Preterm BirthsThe findings from a first-of-its-kind study show light pollution can increase the likelihood of a preterm birth.

Guadalupe Villanueva Arrested After Double Shooting Over Handicapped Parking SpotA 19-year-old man is under arrest in Texas and will face charges after a double shooting on South Federal Boulevard in Denver a month ago in which a man was hurt and a young girl was critically injured.

500 Denver Business Can Apply For 5 Star Program TuesdayBeginning Tuesday, Denver business owners can apply for 5 Star certification, which will allow them to increase capacity.

