DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says it is time for us to transition from “rescue to recovery” — and said expanding operations at local businesses is an important step. He’s urging Denver business owners to apply for the 5 Star Program, which will allow them to increase capacity.

Officials say the program is crucial right now for struggling businesses – with unemployment numbers jumping from 7.2% in November to 9.3% in December.

The City and County of Denver will begin accepting applications for its 5 Star Certification Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday at denver5star.org.

The number of applicants will be capped at 500 for the first round. The second round will open in another two weeks.

Denver must maintain seven days of stable or declining Level Orange metrics, as defined by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, before the certified businesses can operate under Level Yellow limits.

“The good news is we’re close those best with those metrics now, so things are heading in the right direction,” Hancock said.

The mayor said the other key way to help get the city back on its feet is broadening vaccination distribution.

“We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel… with the president’s announcement states will see 16% increase in vaccines and… it really means that we are the beginning of the end, but we have a lot of work to do over the next few months,” Hancock stated.

