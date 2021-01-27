DENVER (CBS4) – National Jewish Health is hard at work setting up mass vaccination events. This weekend, they plan to vaccinate more than 3,000 people over the age of 70.
“This weekend will be our fourth mass vaccination event in the last week and a half,” said CEO Michael Salem. “It’s all part of a massive effort on the part of the state, the localities, and the big health systems that are trying to vaccinate as many Coloradans and get as many shots into arms as possible.”
Salem says a drive-through event will take place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the National Jewish Campus. The vaccines will be administered in a parking lot between 13th and 14th Avenues, and Albion Street and Ash Street.
National Jewish Health is helping the state reach a goal of vaccinating most Coloradans 70 and older by the end of February. They’ve already vaccinated more than 2,500 people.
“It’s just going to take a huge effort to get that done for the 1.6 million Coloradans over the age of 70,” said Salem. “What the governor and CDPHE have said is get vaccines into people, and we will ensure that you have consistent doses going forward.”
The plan moving forward is to vaccinate thousands more.
RELATED: Updated Colorado Counties COVID Vaccine Distribution Information
“This is a very hopeful time,” Salem said.
You do not have to be a National Jewish Health patient to get vaccinated, but you do need to make an appointment before the event.
- Reservations for upcoming vaccination events can be made online at https://registration.njhealth.org/appointments/vaccine.
- Appointments fill up quickly; people can sign up to be notified when more appointments become available at https://www.nationaljewish.org/patients-visitors/patient-info/important-updates/coronavirus-information-and-resources/covid-19-vaccines/sign-up-for-vaccine-information