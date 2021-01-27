DENVER (CBS4) – It’s that time of year – Girl Scout cookie season is here! Not even the pandemic could cancel the sweet program. Like almost everything else, though, it’s going to be a bit different.

All your favorite flavors – from Thin Mints to Tagalongs – are still available this year, but Girl Scouts are instead selling them virtually. To help make sure cookie lovers know how to get a box or two (or seven), 12-year-old Bella Kendrot, a Colorado Girl Scout, explained the changes on CBSN Denver.

“We have an online option of the Digital Cookie app,” Bella told CBSN’s Kelly Werthmann. “Girls are able to send a link to family or friends that would like to purchase through them.”

There is also a delivery option in some locations through Grubhub, which is waiving all fees for the organization. Bella said it is best to check your Grubhub app to see what is available in your area.

“Girls will also set up Grubhub booths where drivers can get their cookies from them and take them right to your house,” she said.

The digital approach is to not only keep Girl Scouts safe amid the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, but also customers who can’t wait to get their hands on the delicious cookies.

“We’ve all been through a lot this past year and are longing for something that feels like normal,” Leanna Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado, said in a press release. “What’s more reliable and comforting than Girl Scout Cookies? We are excited to be able to sell in new and innovative ways this year and hope the community will support our girls as they learn about entrepreneurship and run their own cookie businesses.”

For those looking for a virtual or even drive-thru cookie booth, just text COOKIES to 59618 to find booths in your area. The Girls Scout Cookie Program begins Jan. 31 and runs through March 7.

LINK: Girl Scouts of Colorado