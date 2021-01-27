DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a shooting suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. The shooting happened in the 4800 block of N. Quivas Street about 7:15 p.m. Monday.
One man was shot and rushed to the hospital. The suspect vehicle is a black BMW sedan with tinted windows.
Anyone with information regarding this crimes or recognizes the suspect in the photo is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.