DENVER (AP) – Colorado’s new sports betting industry reported nearly $1.2 billion in wagers from May to December 2020. This is despite the fact that the industry was legalized in the state starting May 1, when few professional sports were being held because of shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Department of Revenue said Monday that Colorado residents placed a record $284.5 million in wagers in December, its largest month by 23%. American football was the most lucrative sport with nearly $90 million in wagers.
The state says it collected more than $3.4 million in taxes from sports gambling in 2020.
