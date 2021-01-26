DENVER (CBS4) – A second mass vaccination site is coming to the Denver area. SCL Health was asked by state and local leaders to organize an event that would focus specifically on communities of color and underserved populations.

They’re relying on partnerships with dozens of community organizations and nonprofits to get the word out, and help people in the community sign up, get to the event, and receive the vaccine.

Park Hill United Methodist Church is putting faith into action as a community partner for SCL Health’s mass vaccination event next month. The event is an effort to vaccinate people 70 years of age and older, plus people living in underserved areas.

“We have a group leader, and she’s been helping receive phone calls and emails of people that are interested in getting vaccinated,” said Pastor Nathan Adams. “She contacts SCL Health and gets the appointment time, and then contacts person back and lets them know when their appointment is.”

SCL Health plans to vaccinate at least 5,000 people at the National Western Complex on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The same group is invited to come back and get their second dose on March 6.

“Elyria-Swansea, Globeville, North Park Hill, the impact that COVID has had on some of those communities, and on the people that live there, we know that one of our highest priorities is to make sure people who live in those neighborhoods are vaccinated,” said Megan Mahncke, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communication for SCL Health. “If we focus on the underserved community, that raises the health for our entire community.”

First and second doses have already been secured by the state. Each person will be walked through the process of signing up. People registering will get help with filling out paperwork and have access to transportation to the vaccine site.

“There are barriers when you think about a population that we’re going after, which is people 70 and older, plus those who are underserved,” Mahncke said. “We will work to bring down barriers for mobility, language, transportation, how to register, and just education in general about the vaccine.”

SCL Health hopes their more than 40 community groups and nonprofit organization partners, like Park Hill United Methodist, will help them reach more people.

“I believe strongly that our community should be a better place because Park Hill exists, and this is just another way to make that a reality,” said Adams.

People 70 years or older, or those in underserved communities, have until Jan. 28 to sign up for the event. You do not have to be an SCL Health patient to enroll.

For more information contact SCL Health at https://www.sclhealth.org/ .

You can also contact Park Hill United Methodist Church’s outreach at robintridenour@gmail.com or call 303-725-7482.