BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A Colorado resident captured images of multiple bald eagles at Barr Lake in Brighton recently — and wildlife officials say they’ve counted as many as 53 at the lake so far this winter.
Cathy Nastick took photographs of the majestic birds at Barr Lake on Jan. 17 and Jan 21.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say they’ve counted as many as 53 bald eagles at Barr Lake this winter — and it’s not unheard of to see nearly twice that many.
“Barr Lake often gets many wintering bald eagles, last year it was upwards and probably even above 100,” CPW Public Information Officer Jason Clay told CBS4.
You can participate in studies of the bald eagles by joining the Bald Eagle Watch.
Volunteers receive training and observe the birds throughout the nesting period.
During observations, watchers gather important information about eagle behaviors, food brought to the nest, and general habitat use by the eagles. If you’re interested in becoming an eagle watcher, call the Colorado Bird Observatory education line at (303) 637-9220.
