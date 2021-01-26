DENVER (CBS4)– A home in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood has been granted landmark status. The Denver City Council voted on Monday night to designate the home at 6400 Montview Blvd. as a local landmark.
According to Denver City Council, the home was built in 1936 in the Spanish Eclectic style of architecture. It was designed and constructed by recognized architect J. Roger Musick and master builder Harry M. Bitman.
It’s one of only a few Spanish Eclectic style houses in the South Park Hill neighborhood and has some features that include an “asymmetrical façade, stucco cladding with decorative brick, a tile roof with multiple levels, and an elaborate chimney.”
The city council went on to state, Embodying the distinctive characteristics of a side-gabled subtype of the Spanish Eclectic style, 6400 Montview represents the only known Spanish Eclectic style residence designed by J. Roger Musick in the city of Denver. Other Musick designs that have been historically designated at the local or national level include, but are not limited to, the Bryant-Webster Elementary School at 3635 Quivas St., the Colorado State Capitol Annex at 1375 Sherman St., and the Howard Berkeley Park Chapel at 4345 W. 46th Ave.
The home is Denver’s 352nd local designated landmark.