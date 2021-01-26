CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
DENVER(CBS)- The second storm this week is wasting no time in getting snow into the Front Range. This storm is a low pressure area pushing out of Arizona into the Central Rockies.

The Denver forecast is for light flurries off and on during the day on Tuesday.

The bulk of the heavy snow will be over the southern stretches of the state. Winter Weather Advisories are in place from Colorado Springs into SE Colorado and for parts of the San Juan and Sangre De Cristo mountains.

The storm should lose it’s grip on Colorado overnight Tuesday into Wednesday which will bring in a warming trend to finish out the week.

