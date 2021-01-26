ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Surveillance images show a suspect accused of shooting two customers at a Dollar General in Adams County. The shooting happened the store on Sheridan Boulevard near Interstate 76 on Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a man and woman. They walked into the store together, but the woman bought something and walked out by herself.
Then deputies say the man turned around and two two people multiple times. They got away in a black BMW sedan with tinted windows.
Deputies describe the man as a tall and skinny Hispanic man wearing blue jeans, black and white shoes, black jacket. He was also wearing a purple hat backward and a black face mask.
The woman is described as being Hispanic and being of average weight and height with long brown hair. She was wearing a white and black shirt, jeans and white shoes. She had a black coat.
The two victims, a male and a female, were at the front counter, sheriff’s officials say. They taken to the hospital, but it’s not clear how they are doing.
Investigators say this shooting appears to be random.
Those with more information about the shooting or the suspects are asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.