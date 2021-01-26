ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Arvada are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a car theft suspect. Police say that Nathaniel Tsosie stole a black 2017 Audi S6 on Jan. 6.
Tsosie, 33, crashed the vehicle as officers pursued him but he ran away from the wreckage.
Police found large amounts of meth, fentanyl, cash, an AR-15 rifle, and a handgun in the car.
Police urge anyone who knows where Tsosie is or encounters him to not approach him and instead call 911.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.