DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the seventh time in his career, tying him with Alex English for the second most in franchise history.
🎥 | YOUR Western Conference Player of the Week
29 PPG
14.7 RPG
6.7 APG
52.2 FG% #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/uom6xQxhVb
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 25, 2021
Jokic helped the Nuggets to a 3-0 week with wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns in consecutive nights.
In the three games, Jokic averaged 29.0 points, 14.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting .522 from the field and .778 from the free throw line. With the wins, the Nuggets moved to over .500 for the first time in the season.
On the year, Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 12 rebounds, and 9.6 assists. He’s second in the NBA in total assists.
The Nuggets continue their road five-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.