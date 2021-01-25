(CBS4/CNN) — Godiva is shutting down all its stores in the U.S. — including two stores in in Colorado. One is in Denver’s Cherry Creek Mall and the other is at the Park Meadows mall, south of Denver.
The luxury chocolatier will close all all 128 of its brick-and-mortar stores in North America by the end of March.
It’s another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Godiva relied heavily on mall traffic, which was plummeting even before the pandemic.
After that, you’ll have to order Godiva online or buy it from another retailer.
The company will keep its stores in Europe, the Middle East and China.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)