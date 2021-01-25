WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – U.S. House lawmakers, including Congresswoman Diana DeGette and Congressman Joe Neguse, presented a single article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump. DeGette and Neguse were tapped by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to serve as impeachment managers.
This is now the second impeachment for Trump. Monday’s article accuses him of inciting the violent and deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
“The House issued the indictment through the article of impeachment. We need to go forward, have the conviction and then we need to have the Senate say, ‘you can never run for office again,'” said Degette.
Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) says the impeachment is unnecessary.
We’re in the middle of a pandemic and economic crisis. Democrats in Congress are focused on convicting and removing the former President.
So much for unity and working for the people. https://t.co/VOYDTQexZT
— Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 26, 2021
Meanwhile, a number of threats aimed at members of Congress are being investigated by federal authorities. It’s not clear if any of Colorado’s delegation is among them.