LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Lake County Search and Rescue credit a hiker’s preparedness for the good outcome when he found himself in trouble. The hiker called the search and rescue team late Friday night after becoming too tired and dizzy to continue.
He was on the Colorado Trail below the northeast ridge of Mount Massive. Crews say the hiker felt comfortable sticking it out for the night until he could be rescued.
“The subject was adequately prepared for winter conditions, so when they bonked, they were able to pitch their tent, curl up in their sleeping bag, and get the rest their body needed,” Lake County Search and Rescue stated on social media. “This saved rescuers from having to deploy in the middle of the night, which is significantly more dangerous than daytime missions.”
At 6 a.m. the next morning, 10 crew members fanned out to find the hiker starting at the Fish Hatcher Trailhead. A team on snowmobiles found the man first at around 9:30 a.m. and later connected with ground teams.
By 11 a.m., everyone was down the mountain.
While SAR officials say the hiker made the right call by calling them before his situation was life-threatening, he still underestimated the risk.
