BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado woman shared video of an unusual interaction between an bull elk and one of her mares at her home near Berthoud.
“This morning a buck decided to get a little frisky with our mare. She entertained him briefly, but was wishing we would come out and feed her,” Meredith Hutmacher said.
She says she didn’t feed the mare until the elk left her alone.
“This is the second time. I think it may be the same bull elk. Maybe he is recruiting for his harem? Luckily, our mare is super easy. It didn’t bother her at all.”
Hutmacher says she’s seen tracks near the corral before, adding the elk have been around since early December.
“Luckily, she (the mare) doesn’t seem bothered by their curiosity.”
She’s grateful their antlers haven’t gotten stuck in the fence so far.