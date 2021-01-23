DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is the third safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study by WalletHub. Researchers at the personal finance website compared 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across five metrics to determine safety.
The study looked at COVID-19 transmission in each state along with positivity rates, vaccination rates, hospitalizations, and deaths. Each metric was weighted and graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the safest conditions.
When it comes to COVID-19, Alaska was ranked the safest state in the country, with a score of 95.43. Vermont came in second place with a score of 79.93 and Colorado came in third with a score of 71.96.
“The level of safety in a state is crucial to its economy because it determines the way businesses are allowed to operate,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “The best way to help state economies is to get most people in each state vaccinated, which in turn will create a much safer environment and allow businesses to operate at normal capacity and hire in full force.”
Colorado’s Safety During Coronavirus (1= Best; 25=Avg.):
- 12th – Vaccination Rate
- 12th – Positive Testing Rate
- 10th – Hospitalization Rate
- 6th – Death Rate
- 27th – Transmission Rate
To view the full study and methodology, visit WalletHub’s website.