DENVER (CBS4) – A crash between a Denver Fire truck and another vehicle tragically ended with one person dying. It happened Saturday afternoon near North Broadway and East 7th Avenue, near Speer Boulevard.
Denver police officers responded to the scene. One firefighter was evaluated for injuries. Someone in a sedan, however, died. Two other people in the sedan were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
Denver Fire officials say five fire personnel were on the rescue truck. They were responding to a call for smoke in a building near 14th and Kalamath Streets. The truck had lights and sirens on and slowed down before approaching the intersection, fire officials say.
“The entire Denver Fire Department extends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the victims of this tragic accident,” said Fire Chief Desmond Fulton. “We are committed to cooperating fully with this investigation and are hopeful to prevent this type of tragedy from occurring in the future.”
A cause of the crash has not been determined.