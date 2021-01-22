ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Since 2017, the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park has hosted its Mountaineering Weekend, featuring a variety of activities and educational sessions. This year, the annual event will take place over the entire month of February with a theme of inclusion in the outdoors.

Among the special guests for this year’s even is Chelsea Murphy, an outdoor enthusiast, activist, and mother of two adventurous girls. Murphy spends much of her time promoting diversity in nature and is on a mission to be a representation for Black mothers and families to get outside.

“The demographic of who gets outside is very much predominantly white,” Murphy told CBSN Denver’s Kelly Werthmann, noting she lives in Washington state. “You don’t see a lot of people that look like me out hiking. You don’t see a lot of people that look like me doing traditional backpacking or water sports or anything like that. I want to change that.”

Murphy wants her own children and other minority families to understand that “people like us can do things in the outdoors,” she said. She wants to encourage them to spend more time hiking, camping, and exploring our national forests and parks.

“I think there should equal access to the outdoors for all people,” she said. “I know there are a ton of barriers to getting into nature like gear, education and access as far as transportation and getting there. Your proximity to nature changes when you’re actually closer to nature, closer to the mountains like I am, and I definitely understand that it’s a huge privilege where we are living.”

As part of her keynote speech, presentation and guided hike at the YMCA of the Rockies, Murphy said she will outline some simple steps that can help lead communities, as well as the outdoor industry and brands, to be more inclusive and equitable. Like creating marketing that includes the Black community and actively hiring them to be part of the industry.

“That might mean representation on your board and your leadership,” Murphy said. “It could actually mean taking anti-racism education and classes. It may mean making room for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion consultants so you can truly grasp what it means to be anti-racist and to be inclusive. I know a lot of spaces say, ‘We welcome all people,’ but what does that actually look like?”

Even more reason, Murphy added, it’s important for her to be a representation and a voice in the outdoor community.

“I think if we give more people the tools and the power to tell their story and to take up space in the outdoors and the communities that surround it, I think we’ll be a lot better off,” she said.

LINKS: YMCA Mountaineering Month | Follow Chelsea’s Adventures