Much needed snow is falling in Colorado, and will continue in some areas through Sunday afternoon.
Many mountain areas will see snow really start to pile up on Friday night into Saturday. Winter Weather Advisories are in place through Sunday evening. There will be periods of on and off snow on Saturday and Sunday for most mountain areas. The southwestern mountains will get hit the hardest, with a few localized high elevations possibly getting up to 20 inches of snow!
For the Front Range, we may see a little light snow late Saturday night into Sunday. We won’t get in on the action much. Temperatures will drop behind a cold front on Sunday, about ten degrees to the upper 30s.
We stay on the cooler side with a chance for snow again on Tuesday. After that, more warm and dry conditions are on the way.