(CBS4) – The State of Colorado and Jefferson County have stopped using the COVID testing company Curative after the FDA issued a warning that some of the company’s tests were coming back with inaccurate results. The company first started doing tests at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds before Thanksgiving, and at the time hundreds waited in lines there.

Curative also administered testing at long-term care facilities and prisons in the state, as well as other locations.

“If you received a negative test at any point in time from Jan. 13 until today you will likely want to go and have it repeated,” said Christine Billings, spokeswoman for Jeffco’s Office of Pandemic Response.

If someone had a positive test result, the instructions remain to isolate.

“The curative oral swab was approved for those who were symptomatic,” Billings said.

But the problems are with those who were not, which now amounts to some 95% of those being tested by Curative in Colorado.

What is being called a rapid response team from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will take over the Jefferson County Fairgrounds operation and is expected to have it up and running again as soon as this weekend.

Other states have also halted operations involving Curative, which issued a previous statement which said its test has been validated and are being used under emergency use authorization. It said the tests are labeled with the warnings, which are precautions reiterated by the FDA in safety communication.