By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder News, Colorado News, Coronavirus, Face Masks

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder launched a new campaign to remind people to continue protecting themselves during the pandemic. Gov. Jared Polis is just one of the public figures taking part in the “Be Safe, Boulder” ads.

(credit: City of Boulder)

The ads encourage residents to keep wearing face masks and social distancing. Other Boulderites taking part in the ads include Olympic cyclist Mara Abbott and documentary filmmaker Jeff Orlowski.

(credit: City of Boulder)

Boulder County has seen 217 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

