BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder launched a new campaign to remind people to continue protecting themselves during the pandemic. Gov. Jared Polis is just one of the public figures taking part in the “Be Safe, Boulder” ads.
The ads encourage residents to keep wearing face masks and social distancing. Other Boulderites taking part in the ads include Olympic cyclist Mara Abbott and documentary filmmaker Jeff Orlowski.
Boulder County has seen 217 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.