WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Coroner has identified the kidnapping and carjacking suspect killed by Greeley police in Evans on Tuesday as 32-year-old Christopher Austin Dockery. Dockery was shot after a chase and crash right outside the Loaf ‘N Jug at 23rd Avenue and 32nd Street.

Dockery, was on parole and wanted on active felony kidnapping, menacing and robbery warrants — and investigators say he had carjacked someone on Interstate 25 in Mead earlier in the day.

Greeley police officers saw Dockery leaving a house in Greeley Tuesday afternoon. Officers saw him get into a car and tried to get him to pull over at the intersection of Reservoir Road and 23rd Avenue. The driver lead police on a brief chase — but crashed into an SUV at the Loaf ‘N Jug.

Police say he was armed with a handgun and tried to carjack someone else at the gas station.

Greeley police told the man to surrender, but they say he didn’t, and that’s when the suspect was shot. He died at the scene.

Dockery was wanted on felony warrants in a violent kidnapping that reportedly happened on Jan. 5. Dockery and Mica Osborn are accused of holding a Greeley couple captive in their home and threatening to kill them. They were reportedly armed with a machete and an aluminum baseball bat.

The couple subleased a bedroom from Osborn in the 2900 block of 11th Street Road. Dockery was upset with the couple over criminal allegations he thought they made to the Greeley Police Department.