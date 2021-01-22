CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Most areas impacted by the Cameron Peak Fire in the Roosevelt National Forest will remain closed for safety reasons. The wildfire that burned for 112 days in 2020 in the western part of the county was the largest in recorded state history at 208,913 acres.

An image of the Cameron Peak Fire near Beaver Creek and the South Fork of the Cache la Poudre River on Oct. 13, 2020. (credit: Colorado State University)

The areas that will remain closed include areas north of Rocky Mountain National Park and west of Larimer County Roads 27, 63E and 69.

Last month, the U.S. Forest Service was able to open some areas on the western edge.

