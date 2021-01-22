LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Most areas impacted by the Cameron Peak Fire in the Roosevelt National Forest will remain closed for safety reasons. The wildfire that burned for 112 days in 2020 in the western part of the county was the largest in recorded state history at 208,913 acres.
The areas that will remain closed include areas north of Rocky Mountain National Park and west of Larimer County Roads 27, 63E and 69.
Last month, the U.S. Forest Service was able to open some areas on the western edge.