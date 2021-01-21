(CBS4) – As of right now, Rocky Mountain National Park does not plan to have a reservation system this summer.
The national park implemented the timed-entry system last June in response to the pandemic and said it was a temporary solution to reopen the park.
They stopped requiring reservations in the fall after they reopened following the closure due to Colorado’s devastating wildfires.
Officials will continue to monitor public health orders and say they will implement other systems to limit the number of visitors if necessary.