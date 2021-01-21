DENVER (CBS4)– Some teachers in Denver Public Schools posted messages to the district on Thursday, asking them to reconsider their plan to return to in-person learning for older students. They want DPS to work on their COVID-19 safety plan.
The so-called “vigil” took place outside the DPS administration building in downtown Denver. They posted messages emphasizing the importance of a detailed plan for in-person versus remote learning.
They say there’s no clear threshold for returning to remote learning, which makes it impossible to plan ahead. They say they want better communication.
Last month, DPS posted a chart showing how health conditions will impact in-person learning. According to the chart, if Denver moves to Level Purple on the dial, schools will return to remote learning.