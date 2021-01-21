CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Some teachers in Denver Public Schools posted messages to the district on Thursday, asking them to reconsider their plan to return to in-person learning for older students. They want DPS to work on their COVID-19 safety plan.

(credit: CBS)

The so-called “vigil” took place outside the DPS administration building in downtown Denver. They posted messages emphasizing the importance of a detailed plan for in-person versus remote learning.

(credit: CBS)

They say there’s no clear threshold for returning to remote learning, which makes it impossible to plan ahead. They say they want better communication.

(credit: CBS)

Last month, DPS posted a chart showing how health conditions will impact in-person learning. According to the chart, if Denver moves to Level Purple on the dial, schools will return to remote learning.

Jennifer McRae