DENVER (CBS4) – Vice President Kamala Harris was honored by her sorority on Wednesday for her historic accomplishments. Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s oldest Black sorority, declared Jan. 20: Kamala D. Harris Day. To celebrate, AKA members posted photos on social media of themselves wearing pink, green and pearls with the hashtag #KamalaHarrisDay.

“It was beautiful. I cried. I shouted. I did it all. It was just an amazing thing to see one of my sorority sisters up there. To see a woman of color up there. I’m still just in awe. To be able to experience this moment, seeing one of my sisters up there representing us,” said April Denmon, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

From her Denver home, Denmon watched Harris make history as the first woman of color to become Vice President.

Harris joined AKA at Howard University in 1986. Earlier this month, Harris joined her initiation class via Zoom to celebrate the sorority’s Founder’s Day.

Denmon says AKA’s mission is to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards and to promote unity. They’re familiar values Kamala Harris and the president have promised to uphold.

Harris is committed to four years in the White House, but the commitment she made to AKA is lifelong. It’s a proud moment for her sisters and the alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“It’s hard finding the right words because this is a feeling I’ve never had before. I personally am so proud. I have so much excitement! It’s a magical moment that we experienced today,” said Denmon, who’s also an HBCU alumna.

Even if these women didn’t have so much in common, Denmon says this day wouldn’t have been any less special. Not for her or the millions of other women watching history being made.

“I have little cousins and nieces and I want them to say ‘hey there is the first woman of color in office, we can do it too.’ Just seeing her in that light gave everybody a sense of knowing that they could do it too,” said Denmon.