By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol and National Guard were on standby in downtown Denver on Wednesday for possible protests during President Joe Biden’s Inauguration. There were a few demonstrators around the state Capitol and some people marching along city streets but the gatherings were in large part, peaceful.

There were some American flags burned at some point during the afternoon.

Two people were arrested at a park in Denver for having prohibited weapons. The crowd at the state Capitol remained very small.

