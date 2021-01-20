DENVER (CBS4)– The fifth Coloradan charged in the Capitol insurrection from earlier this month bragged about it on social media, according to the FBI. In the affidavit filed in U.S. District Court, Patrick Montgomery was seen in photographs posted on Facebook inside the U.S. Senate Chamber.

“Heading to Washington DC to check it out for myself. Figuring out what we do next moving forward,” Montgomery is accused of posting on Facebook, according to the arrest warrant filed by the FBI.

Court documents explain that the FBI worked with three different individuals who provided tips to the agency. One of them shared emails between Montgomery where the tipster informed the suspect they had reported him to authorities. Montgomery replied to the individual and the FBI obtained that response.

“I’m not a scared cat or running from anything. . . . Im [sic] so deeply covered by the best Federal Defense lawyers in the country[…]” Montgomery said in an email, according to the affidavit.

Montgomery lives in Littleton and he owns a hunting guide business called Pmonte Outdoors. Posts about his profession on his personal Facebook profile are mixed in with photos and statements about the riots in Washington, according to the FBI.

“We stormed the Senate…opened those Chamber door for Transparency!” one of his comments said with an attached picture that investigators included in the arrest warrant.

CBS4 visited a home listed as his address in Littleton and knocked on the door. A woman answered but declined to say anything before closing the door. A call to the number listed on his website went to voicemail and CBS4 did not get a call back.

Montgomery faces charges of entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capital while the Vice President was under protection of the Secret Service and for demonstrating inside a Capitol building.

In one of the exchanges on Facebook documented by the FBI, someone commented that he should be careful and he replied that he wasn’t concerned.

“[Y]ou guys got to quit being scared to get in trouble! The USA is in trouble! I’ll go down fighting before I’m scared anymore of getting in trouble.” Montgomery posted in the thread, according to the affidavit.