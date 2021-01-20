JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The marching band at D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School got their “15 minutes” of fame after being featured in a presidential Inauguration Day video. The band applied to help celebrate the occasion.
Ordinarily, the band would travel to Washington, D.C. for a parade, but COVID-19 forced them to participate virtually in the “Parade Across America.”
The band prepared for about two weeks before their performance of “American Patrol.” They ended their performance by spelling out USA and holding red, white and blue pieces of cloth.