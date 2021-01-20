CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The marching band at D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School got their “15 minutes” of fame after being featured in a presidential Inauguration Day video. The band applied to help celebrate the occasion.

(credit: Chris Paschke)

Ordinarily, the band would travel to Washington, D.C. for a parade, but COVID-19 forced them to participate virtually in the “Parade Across America.”

(credit: Chris Paschke)

The band prepared for about two weeks before their performance of “American Patrol.” They ended their performance by spelling out USA and holding red, white and blue pieces of cloth.

