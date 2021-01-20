DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are hoping someone knows something about a robbery at a Home Depot store earlier this week. There is a reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
The robbery suspect was captured on surveillance video at the Home Depot on Crestline near Wadsworth. The robbery happened on Monday.
Police are also searching for a black 4-door sedan with heavily tinted windows.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.