DENVER (CBS4) – Arrests continue to stack up nearly two weeks after the violent raid at the U.S. Capitol. Four men from Colorado have been charged for different roles during the unrest. The latest is 24-year-old Robert Gieswein from Woodland Park who turned himself in to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

A Teller County spokesperson said he will not be in their custody for long, and the FBI had already initiated plans to have agents pick him up. This comes after the FBI raided a home of his former girlfriend over the weekend where he no longer lives.

According to arrest documents, Gieswein faces charges which include assault on a federal police officer, destruction of government property and others.

The documents include photos from the insurrection believed to be Gieswein as he helps to push through barriers, marches through the crowd with a bat and seen climbing through a shattered window as hundreds took over Capitol Hill.

According to the arrest papers, he’s believed to be linked to a radical militia known as the Three Percenters, a group Scott Levine with the Anti-Defamation league is well aware of.

“Generally they have stood against what they view to be the tyranny the restriction on their liberty and at the top of that is their Second Amendment rights,” Levine said.

Three other men from Colorado have also been charged; Harlan Boen from Frederick was arrested on Freedom Plaza carrying a prohibited weapon, Stanley Williams from Englewood was taken into custody on Pennsylvania Avenue facing the same charge, and Klete Keller from Colorado Springs a former Olympic swimmer allegedly captured in photos inside the capital wearing his team jacket.

He faces charges for obstructing law enforcement and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.