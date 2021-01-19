TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One of five men from Colorado facing chares in the attack on the Capitol Building earlier this month was transferred into federal custody Tuesday morning. Robert Gieswein from Woodland Park turned himself in late Monday afternoon in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
According to the affidavit, Gieswein, 24, “assaulted and intimidated” U.S. Capitol Police officers with a baseball bat and a temporary barrier, and sprayed an officer with something from a canister.
Gieswein is facing multiple charges, including assaulting a federal officer, destruction of government property, entering a restricted area and disrupting Congress.
Investigators say photos and video show Gieswein among the group that broke a window to enter the Capitol.
Gieswein was wearing a tactical military-style vest, a helmet and goggles — and holding a baseball bat. On the vest is a patch for the “Woodland Wild Dogs,” a private paramilitary training group he runs, according to the affidavit.
Investigators say Geiswein appears to be affiliated with a radical militia group known as the Three Percenters.
Four others from Colorado also face charges in the attack. Harlan Boen from Frederick and Stanley Williams from Englewood, both face charges of carrying a prohibited weapon, former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller faces charges of obstructing law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Patrick Montgomery, of Littleton, is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. According to the affidavit, Montgomery was seen in photographs posted on Facebook inside the Capitol Building Senate Chambers.