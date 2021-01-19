'Ready To Respond Within Minutes': Polis Activating Colorado National Guard To Protect State Capitol On Inauguration DayGov. Jared Polis said there will be a visible law enforcement presence at the Colorado State Capitol on Inauguration Day -- and the Colorado National Guard will be ready to respond within minutes, if needed. Katie Johnston reports.

Wednesday Warmup On The Way!Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

The Denver City & County Building Will Be Lit In Amber To Honor Those We Have Lost Due To COVIDThe Denver City & County Building will be lit in amber as part of a ceremony to mark how different the inauguration will be due to the pandemic.

'I Wanted This Job Bad': New Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton Lays Out PrioritiesIn his first news conference as general manager of the Denver Broncos, George Paton talked about how excited he is to work with John Elway, Vic Fangio and the team.

Robert Gieswein Turned Himself In Late Monday In Connection With The Riot At The U.S. Capitol On Jan. 6One of five men from Colorado facing chares in the attack on the Capitol Building earlier this month was transferred into federal custody Tuesday morning.

Restaurants In Fort Collins Are Searching For Propane So They Can Continue Outdoor DiningPropane has become very difficult to find with so many restaurants offering outdoor dining.

