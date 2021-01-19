'I Wanted This Job Bad': New Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton Lays Out PrioritiesIn his first news conference as general manager of the Denver Broncos, George Paton talked about how excited he is to work with John Elway, Vic Fangio and the team.

Big NFL Combine Change Makes Broncos New GM George Paton's Job HarderGeorge Paton has been on the job as the Denver Broncos’ general manager for less than a week and already his job has gotten a little harder.

Michael Porter Jr. Expected To Miss 10th Straight Game With NuggetsThe struggling Denver Nuggets are expected to be without Michael Porter Jr. for a 10th straight game Tuesday night.

CHSAA Season B Sports Resume This WeekColorado high schools can start practice for Season B sports following a variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Big Win In Boulder! CU Women Defeat No. 1 StanfordMya Hollingshed had a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes in the win.

Off To Solid Start, Dorrell Sees Big Things In Store For CUKarl Dorrell hasn't taken much time off since the 55-23 loss to Texas closed the chapter on his first season in Boulder. He's evaluating everything, from coaches (the team recently let go of their defensive coordinator) to schemes to players as they build off a 4-2 campaign.