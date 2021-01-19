DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet says he is confident the inauguration will proceed without incident. Bennet says one of his daughters will join him at the swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C.
“The United State Capitol has become an armed camp. We have 25,000 National Guard (members). If you look out my window, they’re streaming up and down streets here. A lot people say looks like Baghdad. I have no doubt that we’ll get through the ceremony well. I know Joe Biden is going to give a speech that seeks to unify the country and that’s work need start doing right now,” he said.
Bennet says the Senate should work through the weekend to approve Biden’s appointees and begin President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.