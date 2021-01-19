CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet says he is confident the inauguration will proceed without incident. Bennet says one of his daughters will join him at the swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Michael Bennet (credit: CBS)

“The United State Capitol has become an armed camp. We have 25,000 National Guard (members). If you look out my window, they’re streaming up and down streets here. A lot people say looks like Baghdad. I have no doubt that we’ll get through the ceremony well. I know Joe Biden is going to give a speech that seeks to unify the country and that’s work need start doing right now,” he said.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: National Guard troops block traffic near the U.S. Capitol on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tens of thousands of National Guard troops were deployed as additional security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Bennet says the Senate should work through the weekend to approve Biden’s appointees and begin President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

 

