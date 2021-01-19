DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis gave an update on the coronavirus vaccine effort in Colorado on Tuesday afternoon. He said we are in a race against time and that every dose counts.
Polis also acknowledged everyone’s frustration with the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine, from the difficulties of finding where to get the vaccine and accessibility for older adults without internet access.
Polis said he is still confident that anyone who is 70 years and older who wants the vaccine, will get their first dose by the end of February. The biggest struggle is that Colorado isn’t getting enough of the vaccine from the federal government.
Polis said he has spoken with the incoming Biden administration, expressing concerns about the vaccine supply chain and getting vaccine information sooner.
“Literally for our entire state, we received about 80,000 vaccines this week and they haven’t even told us what we’re going to get next week. So the state of 5.7 million people… 80,000 vaccines in a week. So I hope that the incoming administration is able to ratchet up that supply significantly,” said Polis.
Polis is also warning Coloradans that if they are asked to pay for a vaccine, it’s a scam. He said vaccines are free and no one should should be asked to give their credit card or any payment for the vaccine.