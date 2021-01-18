DENVER (CBS4) – A case involving a United Airlines pilot seen naked at Denver International Airport’s hotel has been dismissed. Andrew Collins sued Westin DIA over the incident in 2018 saying the hotel should have warned him the windows were see-through.
Last week, a court granted Westin DIA’s motion to dismiss the case.
The City of Denver paid Collins $300,000 in November of 2019 after he sued the city separately for wrongful arrest.
Denver police were called to the hotel on Sept. 20, 2018, on a report that Collins was seen acting inappropriately while naked. Collins says he thought the windows were mirrored or tinted, and he thought no one could see him.
He maintained he had a reasonable expectation of privacy.
Collins told CBS4, at the time, in his 26 years as a commercial pilot he has stayed at more than 2,000 hotels. Most, he added, have tinted or mirrored windows so he assumed the Westin at DIA did as well.