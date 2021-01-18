DENVER (CBS4) – Five nonprofits whose mission is to address systemic racism were awarded a total of $500,000 from Kaiser Permanente. The healthcare system started a $25 million campaign to promote health equity in minority communities in June of 2020.
Kaiser Permanente says the following groups are led by people of color and address racial and social justice.
- Shorter Community AME Church
- BIPOC Alliance of Larimer County
- Pikes Peak United Way
- Creative Strategies for Change
- Young Aspiring Americans for Social and Political Activism
They each will receive the funding over the course of the next two years.
“In recent days, weeks, and months, the conversation about race and ending systemic racism has intensified in our state and nation. We are grateful to Kaiser Permanente for engaging not just in conversation but action, enabling us to help support and advance our work in a real and meaningful way,” said Dr. Timothy Tyler, coordinator of Race Talk University at Shorter Community AME Church.