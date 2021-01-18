(CBS4) – A 29-year-old woman died in a snowmobiling accident over the weekend in Colorado. It happened early Sunday in Grand County near Idleglen, which is southwest of Grand Lake.
The woman’s partner was also riding a snowmobile and was injured in the accident. He was taken to the hospital with what were described as leg injuries.
Both riders were wearing helmets and apparently there was a collision with a tree. When rescue crews got to the scene, others were performing CPR on the woman and the rescue crew assisted with it, but the woman didn’t survive.
The identities of the two people have not been released.
Authorities said the area is dangerous for recreating right now due to poor snow conditions and downed trees from the East Troublesome Fire last year.