DENVER (CBS4) – On one of the busiest ski days of the season, most ski areas in Colorado have received fresh powder. Reports varied from 2 to 6 inches early Monday morning and light additional snow is possible through the day.
Winter Park reported the most snow in the state Monday morning with 6 inches. Ski Cooper near Leadville and Loveland Ski Area on the east side of the Eisenhower Tunnel received 5 inches.
More light snow is likely in the mountains through Monday night with minor additional accumulation. Most ski areas north of Highway 50 won’t get more than 1-2 inches of new accumulation through Tuesday morning.
It’s a different story for the southern mountains. Mountain areas south of Highway 50 are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday for at least 5-10 inches of snow. This includes ski areas like Purgatory and Wolf Creek.
The advisory also includes Interstate 25 south of Pueblo including through the Walsenburg and Trinidad areas where winter driving conditions could cause significant slowdowns in that part of the state Monday night and Tuesday.
For the Denver metro area, flurries are possible early in the day on Monday followed by a chance for more flurries or even light snow showers during the evening. No accumulation is expected in the metro area but a dusting is possible on grassy surfaces, rooftops, and vehicles.
After Monday evening, Denver’s next chance for any snow will wait until at least the weekend.