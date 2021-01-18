CBSN DenverWatch Now
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 2009 Air Force Academy graduate is the first female amputee in the Air Force to return to flying duty after a devastating accident.

Christy Wise (credit: U.S. Air Force Academy)

Major Christy Wise was paddleboarding in Florida in 2015 when a boat propeller hit her. She lost her right leg.

Christy Wise (credit: U.S. Air Force Academy)

She will be one of several guest speakers at the Academy’s National Character and Leadership Symposium on Feb. 25 and 26.

 