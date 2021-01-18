FEMA Awards Colorado $181 Million For COVID ResponseThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment received more money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with its coronavirus response.

COVID In Fort Collins: CSU To Require Weekly Testing During Spring SemesterStudents at Colorado State University can expect more testing than ever before during the spring 2021 semester.

Plan To Vaccinate 70+ Population In Colorado Still On Track Despite Fewer Available DosesColorado will likely still be able to finish its plans of vaccinating the 70+ population by the end of February, says Gov. Jared Polis.

Denver Baby Is First In Colorado Diagnosed With Tyrosinemia Type 1, Extremely Rare Genetic DisorderA Denver baby is the first in Colorado to be diagnosed with a disorder so rare it is believed there are fewer than 200 cases in the U.S.

Gov. Jared Polis: 'We Were Lied To,' Federal Government Doesn't Have National Reserve Of COVID VaccineGov. Jared Polis on Friday said the Trump administration showed “gross incompetence” when it provided false information about the existence of a federal vaccine reserve.

Salud Family Health Centers Concerned About Future COVID Vaccine Clinics Due To Supply ChangesHealth care providers across the state will likely be impacted by the change in vaccine supply, many now trying to figure out how to move forward with fewer doses.