AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center passed out more than 1,600 free meals on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The act of service stretched from Five Points to Montbello and even Aurora, as people came together to honor his legacy.

Sherry Hinton walked away from the Martin Luther King Jr. Library in Aurora with a free meal thanks to Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center Monday afternoon.

“I think it’s great because I don’t have food at home,” said Hinton.

More than 150 volunteers from across the metro area came together at various locations across the metro area to pass out and deliver pre-made meals. Organizations, including the NAACP Denver Chapter and the Dayton Street Opportunity Center, also passed out warm clothing to people in need.

“In a country right now, that is often divided across a lot of different issues, there are certain things that we can do to come together,” said Brother Jeff Fard. “There’s a lot of division, there’s a lot of unrest, but there’s also a lot of beauty taking place, and there’s a lot of unity taking place. Not everyone is a part of the activities that are tearing this social fabric apart. In fact, there are a lot more people that are doing acts of service like this today.”

Organizers of the event believe food security is one of the first steps in equality for all.

“When people’s bellies are full, they’re able to take care of their families, and they’re able to think better about their future,” said Maisha Fields, Executive Director of the Dayton Street Opportunity Center. “We’re recognizing the value and the importance of Martin Luther King in creating a platform that everyone has opportunity to justice, freedom, equality, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Aurora city leaders know making a difference means working together.

“The fact that Brother Jeff is bringing his generosity from Denver to Aurora to show solidarity for people who need support means the world to me, and the world to my constituents as well,” said Aurora City Councilwoman Crystal Murillo.

While Monday’s event celebrated the life of Martin Luther King Jr., people in Aurora says it’s time to look ahead to the future.

“Without a vision people perish,” said Hinton. “Always keep a vision.”

Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center works to provide meals for people in need year-round. If you would like to contribute to their mission, visit https://www.brotherjeff.com/.