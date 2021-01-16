DENVER (CBS4) – Following violent and deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol, the communications director for Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert turned in his resignation. Axios and CNN report Ben Goldey drafted the letter on the day of the riots due to Boebert’s reaction to the violence.
Goldey reportedly met with Boebert on Friday to explain his reasoning and to resign in person.
Boebert was among other Republican lawmakers who voted against the counting of the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
Last week, Boebert found herself in some controversy when she refused to allow Capitol Police to search her bag when metal detectors alerted as she walked into the House Chambers. The metal detectors were placed as a response to the violence the week prior.
She was eventually let inside, but it’s not clear whether her bag was searched.
“It is a shame that Nancy Pelosi is trying to disarm Members of Congress in the very place that needed more protection on January 6,” Boebert said in a statement. “It is clear metal detectors would not have deterred the violent acts we saw; this political stunt does nothing to improve the safety of Members in the Capitol complex.”
Boebert has been vocal in carrying a gun for protection in Washington, D.C.
The District has strict gun laws and Washington’s police chief has warned the congresswoman she is subject to the same laws as everyone else in the nation’s capital.