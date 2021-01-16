GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The trench worker who died when a 10-foot high dirt wall collapsed has been identified. The Weld County coroner says, Jay Saxe Froshaug, 59, of Longmont, died in the incident.
The trench collapse happened just after noon Thursday at the Poudre Ponds construction site between 25th and 35th Avenues near O Street in Greeley.
Investigators say Froshaug was working in the trench when the dirt wall collapsed, partially burying him. He was rushed to a hospital and died a short time later.
No one else was hurt. The incident remains under investigation.
An autopsy will determine the manner and cause of death.