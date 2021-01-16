DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find the driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian late Friday night. Police responded to South Federal Boulevard and West Arkansas Avenue at around 10:20 p.m.
They say the driver hit the pedestrian after they fell while trying to cross the street mid-block. The driver kept driving north, police say.
Investigators describe the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Chevrolet.
Those with tips or more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867. A $2,000 award is offered.