By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find the driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian late Friday night. Police responded to South Federal Boulevard and West Arkansas Avenue at around 10:20 p.m.

They say the driver hit the pedestrian after they fell while trying to cross the street mid-block. The driver kept driving north, police say.

Investigators describe the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Chevrolet.

Those with tips or more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867. A $2,000 award is offered.

