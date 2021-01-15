CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have released a statement about an investigation into Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller by Parker police.

Linebacker Von Miller of the Denver Broncos stands on the field during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 1, 2019.

“We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information.”

So far there are no confirmed official details about the nature of the investigation.

Parker police wrote in a statement: “The case is currently under investigation, and no information can be released at this time. If the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for their review.”