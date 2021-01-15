(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have released a statement about an investigation into Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller by Parker police.
“We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information.”
So far there are no confirmed official details about the nature of the investigation.
Parker police wrote in a statement: “The case is currently under investigation, and no information can be released at this time. If the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for their review.”