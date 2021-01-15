DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis and at least one other governor say the federal government does not have a national reserve of COVID-19 vaccines. Polis said on social media on Friday morning “I’m shocked. We were lied to.”
Oregon’s governor first related the news.
“The federal announcements that second doses being held in reserve were going to be released led states like Colorado to expect 210,000 doses next week,” Polis wrote.
Now Colorado is finding out there will only 79,000 doses, according to Polis.