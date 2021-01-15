DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado National Guard members will be traveling to Washington DC to help with security for next week’s Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. At least 200 are in the Capitol to join more than 20,000 National Guard troops from 40 states.
Federal law enforcement agencies say the cost of securing next week’s inauguration is close to $35 million.
Washington DC is essentially locked down, with dozens of streets blocked off, 11 subway stations shut down and barbed wire topping a fence surrounding the Capitol Building.