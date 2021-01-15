WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Adams County on Friday announced that a drug bust this month netted 20 pounds of methamphetamine and a 22-year-old man is under arrest and facing charges. Fernando Arellano Villa-Gomez was arrested in Westminster on Jan. 7 and is being held at the Adams County Jail.
“We are very proud to announce that over 20 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine was recovered and taken off the streets of Adams County,” the Adams County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.
Villa-Gomez now faces felony charges including distribution of a controlled substance on or near school grounds.